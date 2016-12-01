City Guides

December 01, 2016 City Guides » Holiday Planner

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Tools

Wrapper of the year 

Sometimes what’s on the outside counts, too. Luckily, these local makers and retailers are cut out for the job of perfecting your presents.

By
click to enlarge img_5865.jpg

Quarrelsome Yeti
Weird and wonderful, creepy and cute, Geordan Moore’s whack wrap can make the most boring of gifts (not that you would) extraordinary. Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market, 1209 Marginal Road; Halifax Crafters Winter Market, Dec 2-4

click to enlarge img_5872.jpg

Dartmouth Clothing Company
The witty Dartmouth lovers at Dartmouth Clothing Co. put an extra layer of nostalgia on their holiday wraps—choose from Woody the talking tree, ferry boats or warm-and-fuzzy skulls, guns and brass knuckles. Bodega Boutique, 104 Portland Street

click to enlarge img_5871.jpg

Kat Frick Miller
A roll of Frick Miller’s line-drawn handiwork isn’t enough to wallpaper your entire bedroom, sorry to say, but it is more than enough to make your entire Nice list extra lucky people. Avoiding full-on holiday vibes, this Halifax-Dartmouth patterned paper is homey, adorable and a gift on its own. Halifax Crafters Winter Market, Dec 2-4

click to enlarge img_5873.jpg

Duly Noted
Grab a roll of the Quarrelsome Yeti’s printed paper, classic brown kraft paper or choose from an entire wall of frame-worthy, by-the-sheet wrapping (holiday or otherwise), like this pictured pretty piece from stationery bigwig, Rifle Paper Co. 5431 Doyle Street

more articles in City Guides »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Holiday Planner

    Leftover do-overs

    HOLIDAY PLANNER »

    Leftover do-overs

    posted by MICHELLE CAMERON, Dec 1/16

    Empty out that growing collection of Tupperware dregs and get creative. comments      0

    The original tin

    HOLIDAY PLANNER »

    The original tin

    posted by STEPHANIE JOHNS, TARA THORNE AND ALLISON SAUNDERS, Dec 1/16

    Taking a walk down Quality Street to dissect the residents of the holiday season’s most iconic coffee table treat. comments      0

    Hot stuff, coming through

    HOLIDAY PLANNER »

    Hot stuff, coming through

    posted by ALLISON SAUNDERS, Dec 1/16

    Warm your frozen fingertips and overwhelm your tastebuds with one of the city’s richest hot chocolates. comments      0

    Stocking market

    HOLIDAY PLANNER »

    Stocking market

    posted by ALLISON SAUNDERS, Dec 1/16

    Give the gift of handmade by stuffing your stockings with some of these local luxuries. comments      0

  • More »

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Complete guide to New Year's Eve   (Holiday Planner)
  2. Birds… illustrated by Mike Holmes   (Back To School)
  3. Chill out with our Hot Summer Guide   (Hot Summer Guide)
  4. Bold innovations in student debt   (Back To School)
  5. Meat pie memories   (Holiday Planner)
  6. 10 places to get fit in Halifax   (Well Being Guide)
  7. Learning love and trust with an adopted dog   (Pets)
  8. Message in a bottle: 5 wine picks from local experts   (Fall Wine Guide)
  9. Present sense: local gift ideas   (Holiday Planner)
  10. Impounded dogs are at the mercy of slow-moving courts   (How to fix the city)

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 27
December 1, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.