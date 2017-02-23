City Guides

Why taking Governmental Administration at Universite Sainte-Anne was the right choice for me 

As told by Jasmine Boudreau, Administrative Health Officer for the Public Health Agency of Canada

click to enlarge universite_st_annes_governmental_assistant_program._jasmine1_copy.jpg

1 I was looking for direction

I think like a lot of millennials, figuring out what you're going to do for work was a big concern for me. You're left asking yourself what you're going to do. I had been in a few different jobs as a hairstylist and in banking, but hadn't really found my thing. I decided I needed something I could turn into a real career. I found the Government Office Clerk program at Université Sainte-Anne and it seemed like a great option for me.

2 Université Sainte-Anne put me on a path to success

The program really trains you for anything that might pop up on the job. It prepared me so well for my first day, that I felt like I knew how to do absolutely everything. It was wonderful and very gratifying. Everything that we learned was extremely useful. We studied everything from computer literacy, to finance, to the structure of government. They teach how to organize and manage your time and prioritize work, as well as learning to write clearly for business purposes.

3 Personal class engagement

The size of the classes and availability of the professors was a huge plus for me. It was very interactive and we could have actual engaging discussions about the coursework. The teachers knew you by name and you never felt like one of many people in a class.

4 Being bilingual

French is my first language, and going to the Université Sainte-Anne really made me realize how useful that is as a skill. I wanted to work in a job where I could use both languages, and government positions are perfect for that. Because of this program I've had the opportunity to try different things, and every time I try something new I learn more and it keeps me motivated.

