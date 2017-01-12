Where we practice: Sleepshaker 

click to enlarge PATRICK FULGENCIO

Sleepshaker EP release w/Scumgrief, Botfly, Chamber Saturday, January 14, 6:30pm The Pavilion, 5816 Cogswell Street $8/$10

WHO THEY ARE "Coming up together and going to shows in the music scene really brought us together," says vocalist Harley Shea, who has been making progressive hardcore music with Owen Williams (guitar), Tyler Killam (guitar/vocals), James Bentley (bass/vocals) and Braeden Kaulback (drums) as Sleepshaker since 2012.

WHAT THEY DO Sleepshaker's music walks a line between beauty and aggression—the new EP Things are Different Now is certainly heavy but takes what Shea calls "a more melodic direction" for the band. Beyond the music, however, the band's members are equally interested in fostering a community. They're celebrating their EP's release with an all-ages show at the Pavilion this Saturday—a space that was central to the members' musical coming-of-age. "Without the community, we definitely wouldn't be here," says Williams. "The Pavilion is especially important to us—I started going to shows there when I was 12, so getting young bands and young people out to shows is really important to us."

WHERE THEY DO IT Sleepshaker has been practicing and jamming in the chilly basement of a home on the northern reaches of the peninsula since September. "Me and Tyler and James all live here, and Owen and Harley actually live super-close by," says Kaulback. "It makes jamming really easy and it's nice to have such a communal area."

WHAT'S NEXT Fresh off the release of the Things Are Different Now EP last week, Sleepshaker has already set its sights on continuing to hone its craft. The EP has been a long time coming—the band started writing it about a year ago and began recording a few months later—and now that it's out, the band is itching to get back to making new music. "It has been so long since we've written anything new," says Kaulback. "It'll definitely be nice to get back into jamming out ideas and trying to better ourselves as musicians."

<a href="http://slpshkr.bandcamp.com/album/things-are-different-now" target="_blank">Things Are Different Now by Sleepshaker</a>