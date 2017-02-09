What’s the best gift a partner has ever given you? 

“A gorgeous necklace and earring set with sapphire (my birthstone) and real diamonds. I cried.”
“Picked me up from a long day of work with wine, a bag of Bulk Barn candy and binge watching The Office.”
“A little jar of sand and shells that he put together from sand collected all over the country, with a sweet little note tucked inside of it.”
“He's taught me how to not be afraid to discuss, debate and think critically. He always challenges me and has broadened my perspective on social, political and global issues. He has also helped me finish school.”
"My
“Twelve notes attached to 12 roses stating all the things he loves about me.”
“A waffle iron! I mentioned that I had asked for one for Christmas from my parents for the past five years and still hadn't gotten one. He got it for me for my birthday.”
“A guitar and music lessons, art supplies and related lessons. I didn't take advantage, but her belief in me and my ability to be creative felt pretty amazing.”
“A handmade clay narwhal Christmas ornament.”
“A spontaneous romantic dinner, roses and flowers, chocolate covered strawberries, and taking me on a long harbour walk when I was having an anxiety attack just to make me extremely happy and relax.”
“Not a typical gift, but—did their own research on my mental illnesses and, along with our open dialogue about what I need, comes well-prepared when I am having a crisis.”
“Maybe regular massage and foot
“A '24 days of Riker' advent calendar, where each box had a picture of Star Trek-era Jonathan Frakes on it. Each compartment contained my favourite teas, wines, show tickets, and other goodies. Bonus points because it was totally unexpected, coming 24 days before Christmas.”
“A clean house (seriously, it's a huge turn-on).”
“His friendship. He is someone I can hang out with every day and I never feel sick of him. Oh, and a diamond ring.”
“A fancy cribbage board and an Aretha Franklin record.”
“The ones that show they're actually thinking about you. I've gotten mix CDs and a set of hand-dyed rope in my favourite colour in the past and I like them so much more than the things past partners have gotten just because they 'had to' get me a present for some holiday or another.”
“Love, LOL. But honestly, my guinea pigs. And a Hitachi....”
