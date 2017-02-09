What’s the best gift a partner has ever given you? 

click to enlarge

“Voice lessons from a man that I had only been seeing for a short time. I always wanted to learn how to sing properly... was so incredibly sweet of him to have picked up on that.”

“My last partner was great with gifts. He would remember things I mentioned I wanted and just get them for me. A good winter jacket, an antique cocktail ring, storage options in my new apartment thoughtful things he knew I wanted/needed.”



“Random flowers, bubble bath and dinner...something that took some thought and effort.”

If you’re still looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, you can always steal an idea from one of these folks. Asked to share your favourite gifts from lovers, readers of our Sex+Dating survey wrote in about both tangible and intangible presents. Judging from the answers, it looks like Haligonians are pretty good gifters. A bunch of you were fans of receiving food, and for that, we don’t blame you.

“A gorgeous necklace and earring set with sapphire (my birthstone) and real diamonds. I cried.”



“Picked me up from a long day of work with wine, a bag of Bulk Barn candy and binge watching The Office.”



“A little jar of sand and shells that he put together from sand collected all over the country, with a sweet little note tucked inside of it.”



“On our first Valentine's together my boyfriend went to Build-a-Bear and made a bear with a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey because I'm a huge Pittsburgh fan. It wasn't just the thoughtful gift he got me but the fact that my boyfriend and his friend had to participate in the heart ceremony before stuffing the bear. If you know about the process of putting the heart in a Build-a-Bear, you could only imagine two grown men doing it.”

“He's taught me how to not be afraid to discuss, debate and think critically. He always challenges me and has broadened my perspective on social, political and global issues. He has also helped me finish school.”

“My ex got me vintage Grimm’s fairy tale books he sought out after I told him how I'd lost my childhood books in a house fire and those were my most important.”

“A brand new toque with a note that said 'baby it's cold outside' left for me after they went to work on a very snowy day knowing I had to go into work as well.”

“Twelve notes attached to 12 roses stating all the things he loves about me.”



“A waffle iron! I mentioned that I had asked for one for Christmas from my parents for the past five years and still hadn't gotten one. He got it for me for my birthday.”



“A guitar and music lessons, art supplies and related lessons. I didn't take advantage, but her belief in me and my ability to be creative felt pretty amazing.”

“A handmade clay narwhal Christmas ornament.”

“A spontaneous romantic dinner, roses and flowers, chocolate covered strawberries, and taking me on a long harbour walk when I was having an anxiety attack just to make me extremely happy and relax.”



“Not a typical gift, but—did their own research on my mental illnesses and, along with our open dialogue about what I need, comes well-prepared when I am having a crisis.”



“Maybe regular massage and foot rubs three or four times a week....mutual of course. Sometimes with sex included but mostly not. We're old. 60-plus, remember.”

“A '24 days of Riker' advent calendar, where each box had a picture of Star Trek-era Jonathan Frakes on it. Each compartment contained my favourite teas, wines, show tickets, and other goodies. Bonus points because it was totally unexpected, coming 24 days before Christmas.”

“A clean house (seriously, it's a huge turn-on).”



“His friendship. He is someone I can hang out with every day and I never feel sick of him. Oh, and a diamond ring.”



“A fancy cribbage board and an Aretha Franklin record.”

"I wore my Nana's engagement ring, and one day the diamond fell out and I didn't realize until after it was gone. I was heartbroken. He offered to hold onto the ring while I looked for the diamond. A few days later he came by and gave me the ring, with a new diamond of the same quality and fixed clasps."

“The ones that show they're actually thinking about you. I've gotten mix CDs and a set of hand-dyed rope in my favourite colour in the past and I like them so much more than the things past partners have gotten just because they 'had to' get me a present for some holiday or another.”



“Love, LOL. But honestly, my guinea pigs. And a Hitachi....”