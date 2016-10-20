Voivod returns to ‘80s roots 

Music

Voivod w/Black Moor, Scumgrief, Geil
Thursday, October 20, 9pm
The Marquee Ballroom, 2037 Gottingen Street
$25

With over 30 years together, Quebec sci-fi thrash metal band Voivod is still going strong. The band has gone through some changes along the way–after guitarist Denis "Piggy" D'Amour passed away from colon cancer in 2005, the group said it would release a final album in 2007, but the breakup attempt didn't stick. That album was ultimately released in 2009, with another in 2013; a new one is due in 2017, along with a seven-inch that's being toured this fall. Inspired by prog rock, punk, science fiction and the band's factory hometown of Jonquière, Quebec, the group shows few signs of slowing down any time soon. Using sci-fi as a launching point to discuss social issues, Voivod's songs are character-driven, with a return in recent years to the band's psychedelic slant of the '80s.

