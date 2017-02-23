City Guides

February 23, 2017 City Guides » Career Minded (Sponsor Content)

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Veterinary Assistant Program, Maritime Business College 

By
click to enlarge img_3666.jpg

Denise Costard
"I knew I made the right choice from the moment I walked in the door."

I had been working at call centres for 11 years, when I decided that I needed a change in my life. It took some time to really think about it, but I realized that working with animals was where my real passion lay, and working in a veterinary clinic was going to be where I would be the most happy.

I knew I made the right choice from the moment I walked in the door. We learned a lot during the program. We learned everything from basic business administration skills to animal restraint and care. Learning the veterinary terminology is what really got me hooked. I started to feel like I was included as part of being a veterinary professional.

Maritime Business College was an easy choice for me, partially because of its proximity to where I live, but also the convenient hours for the course which ran from the morning until three in the afternoon, Monday to Thursday. I was able to keep up a job throughout the program.

From my experience in the program, I walked into my job as a veterinary assistant knowing what I needed to be doing. Every clinic is going to be a little different and it was a big change entering the profession, but I always felt like I had the skills to complete the job.

I'm so happy with where I am now. The people I work with are amazing, and being able to help and get to know the animals in the clinic is a reward in itself.

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Tags:

Latest in Career Minded (Sponsor Content)

more articles in City Guides »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Events
Music
Film Times
Dining
Locations

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Faculty of Science, Saint Mary's University   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  2. Counselling Skills Program, Success College   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  3. MBA, Rowe School of Business, Dalhousie University   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  4. Modern love: the results of our Sex + Dating survey   (Sex + Dating Guide)
  5. Inside the lines: Halifax designers to watch   (Spring Fashion)
  6. The real masters of sex at Nova Scotia's only sex research lab   (Sex + Dating Guide)
  7. Critics' picks: music   (Critics' Picks of the Year)
  8. Where to live in Halifax   (Back To School)
  9. Spring fashion 2014   (Spring Fashion)
  10. How to meet someone new today in Halifax   (Hot Summer Guide)

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 39
February 23, 2017

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2017 Coast Publishing Ltd.