Valley Of Smiles 

click to enlarge Lenny Mullins

Ingredients 2 dashes Jerry Thomas Decanter bitters (can use Angostura in a pinch) ¼ oz Cynar ½ oz Del Maguey Vida 1 2/3 oz Plantation pineapple rum

Method Combine all ingredients in a chilled mixing glass. Fill mixing glass with ice and stir for 18 to 25 seconds until you reach the proper dilution and temperature.

Strain cocktail into an old-fashioned glass over ice.

Garnish with a grapefruit zest expressed over the surface of the drink and dropped into the cocktail.

Potions & Provisions @potionsandprovisions