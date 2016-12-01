Valley Of Smiles 

Ingredients 2 dashes Jerry Thomas Decanter bitters (can use Angostura in a pinch) ¼ oz Cynar ½ oz Del Maguey Vida 1 2/3 oz Plantation pineapple rum
Method Combine all ingredients in a chilled mixing glass. Fill mixing glass with ice and stir for 18 to 25 seconds until you reach the proper dilution and temperature.
Strain cocktail into an old-fashioned glass over ice.
Garnish with a grapefruit zest expressed over the surface of the drink and dropped into the cocktail.
Potions & Provisions @potionsandprovisions
