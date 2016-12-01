City Guides

City Guides » Food + Drink: Holiday Recipes

Valley Of Smiles 

Give your guests the gift of liquid joy and merriment with this bright, sunny cocktail courtesy of Jenner Cormier.

click to enlarge LENNY MULLINS
  • Lenny Mullins

Ingredients
2 dashes Jerry Thomas Decanter
bitters (can use Angostura in a pinch)
¼ oz Cynar
½ oz Del Maguey Vida
1 2/3 oz Plantation pineapple rum

Method
Combine all ingredients in a chilled mixing glass. Fill mixing glass with ice and stir for 18 to 25 seconds until you reach the proper dilution and temperature.

Strain cocktail into an old-fashioned glass over ice.

Garnish with a grapefruit zest expressed over the surface of the drink and dropped into the cocktail.

Potions & Provisions
@potionsandprovisions

