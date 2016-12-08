University teachers stand with grade-school teachers 

Over 1,400 university faculty, librarians and contract academic staff belonging to the Association of Nova Scotia University Teachers (ANSUT) are proud to stand in solidarity with the Nova Scotia Teachers Union as they struggle in their current contract dispute with the Nova Scotia government.

ANSUT urges the Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development to reject Bill 75 and return to the bargaining table with the NSTU. Collective bargaining is a fundamental right in Canada. The McNeil government’s failure to honour this right disrespects not only our teachers, but unionized workers across Nova Scotia. Most importantly, it fails our students, who are learning from this example about proper working conditions, the importance of collective bargaining and how those in power treat those who serve.

The use of showmanship and bullying tactics such as locking students out of their schools on December 5, did not intimidate, but served only to bolster support for our teachers.

ANSUT will continue to stand with other labour organizations to support the NSTU. —Marc Lamoureux, president, Association of Nova Scotia University Teachers