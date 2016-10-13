University of Prince Edward Island 

click to enlarge

Brenna Doucette

Career: Administration and Communications Coordinator for The Startup Zone

Education: Bachelor of Arts, major in English, minor in Religious Studies



I was looking for a small campus with a close-knit community and somewhere I could get a fresh start, without being too far from my hometown in Nova Scotia. The second I went for my first campus tour, I knew UPEI was the right fit.

The small class sizes at UPEI made my program even more enjoyable than just the topics. With only a handful of other students in a lot of my classes, we were able to bond and grow connections that would never have been possible in a bigger school.

Critical thinking, writing and time management are the three big pillars from my liberal arts degree. Without these three skills, I would not be where I am today. That being said, the best thing I did for myself at UPEI was getting involved outside of the classroom. I worked and volunteered in a few different departments on campus throughout my degree, but the one that prepared me the most for my position with the Startup Zone was the UPEI Student Union, where I was the Director of Communications and experienced something different every day.

Working at the Startup Zone is equally challenging and exciting. We have a lot of cool events and programming that I get to be a part of and there's always people coming in and out to chat with our entrepreneurs and see what's what. Getting the chance to work alongside someone as brilliant as our CEO, Christina MacLeod, and the awesome group of start-up companies we house is incredible. I've yet to have one single day that I'll ever forget, and I'm excited to see what my future here will bring!