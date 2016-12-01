Arts + Culture

December 01, 2016 Arts + Culture

Two Brown Girls live taping 

At the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic this Wednesday

By
click to enlarge Roisin and Blay
  • Roisin and Blay

Two Brown Girls in Halifax
Wednesday, December 7, 7pm
Doors: $20 Advance: $15 
Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, 1675 Lower Water Street

Thanks to an initiative by Isabelle Ofume and Shaya Ishaq, the popular podcast Two Brown Girls (2BG) is recording live in Halifax next week.

Hosts Zeba Blay and Fariha Roisin dig into pop culture, discussing everything from Beyoncé to Ellen Page through a feminist lens. The women have kept their podcast going for about four years. Ofume and Ishaq have been working to bring them to Halifax since May.

Tickets can be bought online by making a donation to their Generosity campaign.

Those who make (or already have made) a donation of $10 or more should make sure to RSVP with either organizers or through 2brwngrlshfx@gmail.com before the event to ensure their name is on the guest list.

A limited number of tickets will be set aside for QTBIPOC (queer, trans, black, Indigenous, people of colour) at the door and through the organizers.

