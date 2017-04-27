City Guides

April 27, 2017

click to enlarge MEGHAN TANSEY WHITTON
  • Meghan Tansey Whitton

Tuna poke 

East of Grafton

By
Tuna poke

East of Grafton
1580 Argyle Street

Warm wood, exposed brick, moody lighting—there are a lot of things about East of Grafton’s ambience that scream timeless tavern. But the menu? Not so much. Walking the line between challenging and comforting its diners, the restaurant adventure dishes out bar food with a side of exploration. “This dish was inspired by food I love to eat,” says chef de cuisine Matt Kelly, who shares his Hawaiian-style take on tuna. “I wanted to do a dish that’s a little more adventurous that your traditional tavern fare—which is what we try to do at East of Grafton.”

Ingredients
Tuna marinade
½ pound yellowfin tuna
2 tbsp soy sauce
½ tsp sesame oil
½ tsp minced garlic

Sushi rice
1 cup sushi rice
1 ½ cups water
1 tbsp rice vinegar
1 tbsp sugar
½ tbsp kosher salt

Plating
toasted macadamia nuts,
rough chopped
thinly sliced jalapeños
sesame seeds, black and white
ponzu mayo

Method
Tuna marinade
Dice tuna into small to medium size pieces mix with tuna marinate for minimum 2 hours and maximum 2 days.

Sushi rice
Rinse sushi rice about three times or until water runs clear. Mix rice and water and bring to a boil, reduce to simmer and cook rice until water has been absorbed. Cover rice with Saran Wrap and let sit for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, dissolve remaining ingredients together. Mix dissolved ingredients into rice.

Plating
Make a small pile of sushi rice in the middle of a bowl, top with chopped tuna, drizzle tuna with mayo, place jalapeños on top and finally scatter macadamia nuts and sesame seeds on top. Enjoy with chopsticks!

