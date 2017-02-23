City Guides

February 23, 2017 City Guides » Career Minded (Sponsor Content)

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Traditional Osteopathy, Collège d'Études Ostéopathiques, Halifax Campus 

By
click to enlarge osteopahtic_colleg-_crystal_finley_rmt.jpg

Crystal Finley
I'm a massage therapist at Agricola Holistic Health.

Studying osteopathy at the Collège d'Études Ostéopathiques has opened up a whole new perspective to me, as someone who is working as a massage therapist. I first discovered osteopathy when I got sick in high school, and nothing else seemed to be working for me personally. It was the principal of CEO in Halifax, Peter Goodman, who helped me get better. That experience has pushed me to studying osteopathy now.

The practice of osteopathy takes the whole body into consideration. Everything is addressed—from the nervous system, to musculature, to organs and the endocrine system. It is a method that takes a very global approach to helping the body. Our course teaches Traditional Osteopathy, which involves manipulation and adjustment of the body's systems.

I adore the program that I'm taking right now. The teachers are great, and help me to approach the body and people in a way I've never seen.

The program is split up into seven five-day modules, once a month, that span over five years. The main focus of the courses is to learn in-depth theory, anatomy and physiology, and apply that to a clinical setting. Each of the modules builds on what you've already learned, so we are introduced to a cumulative learning process.

On top of that the program is structured in such a way to make it easy to attend for working professionals like me. Not only am I learning the skills that will allow me to work in a clinic, but also to hopefully open my own practice someday.

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Tags:

Latest in Career Minded (Sponsor Content)

more articles in City Guides »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Events
Music
Film Times
Dining
Locations

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Counselling Skills Program, Success College   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  2. Faculty of Science, Saint Mary's University   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  3. MBA, Rowe School of Business, Dalhousie University   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  4. Modern love: the results of our Sex + Dating survey   (Sex + Dating Guide)
  5. Where to live in Halifax   (Back To School)
  6. The real masters of sex at Nova Scotia's only sex research lab   (Sex + Dating Guide)
  7. Inside the lines: Halifax designers to watch   (Spring Fashion)
  8. Critics' picks: music   (Critics' Picks of the Year)
  9. How to meet someone new today in Halifax   (Hot Summer Guide)
  10. Spring fashion 2014   (Spring Fashion)

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 39
February 23, 2017

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2017 Coast Publishing Ltd.