December 15, 2016

Top 5 local theatre productions 

Best of the stage in 2016, as chosen by theatre reviewer Michael Lake.

Weekend Healer

Weekend Healer
By Bryden MacDonald
KAZAN CO-OP
A devastating family drama from Nova Scotian playwright Bryden MacDonald boasted potent performances from Stephanie MacDonald and Kathryn MacLellan as mother and daughter with a dark past, and even darker future.

Let's Try This Standing
By Gillian Clark
Keep Good Theatre Company
Personal, funny solo show chronicling the recovery from a car accident from undeniably charming and compelling writer and performer Gillian Clark.

How Small, How Far Away

How Small, How Far Away
By Mike Geither and Zuppa Theatre Co.
Zuppa Theatre
Quiet, small and beautiful performances from the Zuppa trailblazers. By the end I was openly weeping.

The Epistle of Tightrope Time
By Walter Borden
San Family Productions
Walter Borden is mad genius, a local treasure and watching him perform his myriad characters is a wonder.

King Lear

King Lear
By William Shakespeare
Shakespeare by the Sea
The powerful tragedy beautifully rendered by the Shakespeare by the Sea company in Point Pleasant Park. Lear descends into madness as the sun sets over the peninsula, a perfect environment for this classic play.

Michael Lake is a writer who lives in a blanket fort in front a fireplace in the coldest house in Musquodoboit Harbour.

