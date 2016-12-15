Top 5 local theatre productions 

click to enlarge

Weekend Healer By Bryden MacDonald KAZAN CO-OP A devastating family drama from Nova Scotian playwright Bryden MacDonald boasted potent performances from Stephanie MacDonald and Kathryn MacLellan as mother and daughter with a dark past, and even darker future.

Let's Try This Standing By Gillian Clark Keep Good Theatre Company Personal, funny solo show chronicling the recovery from a car accident from undeniably charming and compelling writer and performer Gillian Clark.

How Small, How Far Away By Mike Geither and Zuppa Theatre Co. Zuppa Theatre Quiet, small and beautiful performances from the Zuppa trailblazers. By the end I was openly weeping.

The Epistle of Tightrope Time By Walter Borden San Family Productions Walter Borden is mad genius, a local treasure and watching him perform his myriad characters is a wonder.

King Lear By William Shakespeare Shakespeare by the Sea The powerful tragedy beautifully rendered by the Shakespeare by the Sea company in Point Pleasant Park. Lear descends into madness as the sun sets over the peninsula, a perfect environment for this classic play.

Michael Lake is a writer who lives in a blanket fort in front a fireplace in the coldest house in Musquodoboit Harbour.