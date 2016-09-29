Top 10 picks for a wonderfully worldly weekend 

click to enlarge Jazz legend and Concordia prof Jeri Brown discusses West African folklore (see number 5).

10. Chevalier screening

Friday, September 30, 7pm

Described by Carbon Arc as a "buddy movie without the buddies," this 2015 Greek flick follows a luxe yacht adrift in the Aegean Sea and the six bros onboard competing for alpha status.

9.Glow'd Up

Saturday, October 1

Bringing hot soca jam and cool glow reggae all the way from St. Lucia, the DJs behind Amazona Sound promise a night of fun hip-swaying at this Argyle Bar & Grill black-light dance.

8. Sustainable Oceans Conference

Friday, September 30-Saturday October 1

A great way to go deep into all things aquatic this Oyster Festival weekend, SOC's series of lectures on the state of our oceans features topics from ocean literacy to sustainable seafood. This year's keynote speaker is Brian Skerry, an award-winning National Geographic photographer who specializes in underwater photojournalism and conservation. Skerry speaks at 5:30pm on Friday, while Saturday's lectures run 1-5pm at the Central Library.

7. The Dress: Mayann Francis and Gary Markle in Conversation

Thursday, September 29, 7pm

Mayann Francis’ time as lieutenant governor was the stuff of history, as she was the first African Nova Scotian to hold the role. “When I was offered to be the lieutenant governor, that, I knew, was going to be a life-changing experience," Francis says in this week's Coast cover story. "And then I had to start thinking about the role—not just the ceremonial, and not just the constitutional—but the total role, including the dress. The dress was something that was very important to me because it identifies the role in many respects.” In this companion talk to The Dress show on now at Dal Art Gallery, Francis and Markle, a fashion instructor at NSCAD, discuss the exhibit and its cultural value.

6. Hello Delaware Album Release Party w/Cameron, Dance Movie

Friday, September 30, 7:30-10:30pm

Hello Delaware's lead singer lays it out on the band's Facebook page, saying the new album is "a little edgy, a lot pissed off, a lot done with stupid boys and their stupid shit." If that isn't a reason to dance, we don't know what is, so get down with HD, newbies CAMERON and garage-pop stunners Dance Movie at the Seahorse!

See Hello Delaware rock their new LP at The Seahorse (see 6).

5. Oral Traditions of West Africa With Jeri Brown

Saturday, October 1, 10am-4pm.

A one-day workshop that explores various storytelling traditions of the region, hosted by jazz legend and professor Jeri Brown (of Concordia University). Attendees can expect to deconstruct the methods and content of regional folklore while discussing how the representation of Africans in film contrasts the picture presented in oral storytelling.

4. Luna Flamenco

Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1, 8pm

Flamenco en Rouge's latest production celebrates the moon and its emotional symbolism through song, dance and readings from Federico Garcia Lorca’s Romanceros Gitanos (that's Gypsy Romances).

3. Feminists on The Dance Floor

Saturday, October 1, 9:30pm-1am

The Nova Scotia Consent Culture Forum is aiming to build a consent culture on campuses, so that everyone can just dance and have it be OK! This night of paws-off booty-shakin' features thumping hits spun by DJ Fadzwa and DJ Denim Vest, as well as a list of community standards explaining how to behave. Event organizers say that the cover fee is "a contribution of your fave feminist quote, mantra or idol."

2. Who Is Jane Austen?

Sunday, October 2, 2pm

Host Claire Bellanti, president of The Jane Austen Society of North America, poses the big question: Austen is one of the most well-read authors in English Literature, but who was she really? Through reconstructing her interests and discussing Circulating Libraries, an 18th century social institution that was very important to Austen's life and work, fans will walk away with a better understanding of the writer. Held in room 301 at the Central Library.

1. REVIVE—Hopscotch Art Jam

Friday September 30, 6-8pm

Team Back Pack will be working on a live recording of some of Halifax's best and brightest at this event, making it feel like witnessing the making of a live concert album. While you jam, enjoy sculptures, dance and other forms of art on display—and even add to them with your own graffiti. Part of the 2016 Hopscotch urban music festival.