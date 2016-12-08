Too stoked for TU Processed 

TU Processed

December 9-10, 8pm

The Halifax Music Co-op 2164 Barrington Street

$15/$20



TU Processed—a contemporary circus piece by performers Dawn Shepherd, Ryan Grey, and Aiyana Graham—strays from classic circus mainstays, so don't expect animals, ring leaders, clowns and big-top tents. Shepherd describes contemporary circus in contrast to other forms of circus arts by its integration of acrobatics, dance and music around a theme. Shepherd says this project features a kind of circus style not found elsewhere here.

Emphasis is put on the importance of integrating different forms of performance and storytelling. Shepherd compares the art to the distinction between classical and contemporary dance.

TU Processed is made up of three performance pieces, one by each artist. The pieces are connected by similar themes of racial identity, the descent into madness and mental illness. Promotional material includes parental advisory for young viewers due to this, along with some strong language.

"It's kinda been an interesting process—there are three artists performing in the show and initially it was going to be two pieces created individually by the artists, but we did want to create a semblance of a narrative, so there is a narrative that everyone is adhering to, and a thematic element," says Shepherd. "Duality is actually the theme, duality of life experiences. Each artist has created pieces around that that are very personal to them so they're very different but there is a loose narrative that it follows."

Shepherd, Grey and Graham are all artists part of Atlantic Cirque. In addition to being a circus artist, Grey brings musical talent to the mix, doubling as a percussionist. Graham has a background in pole fitness and aerial silks, while Shepherd has extensive formal experience with Cirque du Soleil and Cirque Éloize.

Both Grey and Shepherd have worked as instructors for the National Circus School of Montréal and have trained a generation of artists across Canada. They hope to inspire new circus artists to pursue the craft in Nova Scotia.