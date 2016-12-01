The diddler 

click to enlarge

Q My boyfriend of almost two years is wonderful, and we have had very few issues. But there is one thing that has almost been a dealbreaker. He fiddles with his penis almost constantly—in front of me and in front of our roommates. I've confronted him about it a number of times. He said he should be able to fiddle with his dick in every room of the house if he wants to and he should feel comfortable doing so. I told him that he is being "comfortable" at the expense of the comfort of those around him. We've had a number of confrontations about this, and he does it a lot less, but he still does it. If he doesn't stop when I tell him to, I just leave the room. Is this behaviour unacceptable or am I being unreasonable? —Frustrated With The Fiddling

A Until a few weeks ago, I would have said that neo-Nazis sieg-heiling around DC was unacceptable and any elected official or pundit who didn't immediately condemn neo-Nazis would be finished politically and professionally. But it turns out that neo-Nazism is just another example of IOIYAR—"It's OK f you're a Republican"—and relativism reigns. In other words: "Unacceptable" is a relative concept, FWTF, not an objective one. That said, I don't think you're being unreasonable: Fiddling with your dick in every room of the house is inconsiderate and childish. It sounds like you're doing a good job of socializing your boyfriend—better late than never—and I would encourage you to keep it up.

Q I'm a straight man in a mostly healthy marriage. Our sex life is average, which I understand is better than some people can hope for, and we communicate well. For example, I felt comfortable admitting to my wife a few weeks ago that I would like more blowjobs. She in turn felt comfortable admitting to me that she would prefer if I showered more often. So we made a deal: I would shower every day and she would blow me twice a month. But the first month came and went with no blowjobs in sight. I've showered every single day. Should I bring this up to her? —Bathe Longer Or Withhold Sex

A Your wife doesn't wanna suck your cock, BLOWS. I would recommend outsourcing non-birthday blowjobs—if your wife is OK with that, BLOWS, which she won't be.

Q I've been in a long-term relationship with the girl I'm going to marry. While I've had a few relationships in the past, she has had only one other relationship before me, who also happened to be her only other sexual companion. My girlfriend is very vanilla in the bedroom, which is fine for me, but the issue is that currently the only way for her to have an orgasm is to grind on my boxer shorts until she climaxes. This obviously causes her a little bit of embarrassment, along with some heavy rug burn on both of our ends. My question for you: Is there any toy or something that may help with this? —Girlfriend Dryly Humping

A Pot and sex toys—they might not help, but they couldn't hurt.

Q I'm a woman with a small build who has never had children. During sex, my current partner frequently says, "Squeeze your pussy," as in he expects me to do Kegel exercises during sex (and hold it), which I will not do because it's not pleasurable for me to tense up like that during sex. He doesn't have the biggest or the smallest dick I have ever had, and I have never had this comment before. I have actually been told many times how "good and tight" I feel. We both enjoy anal, so we tried that. Same request: "Squeeze." I have no abnormalities. I'm not sure if there is a work-around for this, other than doing Kegels every minute of my life. Help! —Sex Partner's Annoying Requests

A You have two options: You can tell your current sex partner you aren't going to "squeeze" his dick with your pussy or your ass, as the sensation isn't pleasurable for you, or can you lie to him. Tell him you're squeezing your pussy/ass—you're squeezing so hard—without actually squeezing your pussy/ass. Odds are good he'll notice a difference even if you're not doing anything differently, SPAR, so great is the power of suggestion.

Q I am a queer trans woman in my mid-20s, and I am in a monogamous relationship with a queer cis woman. We have been dating for about three months now. We have had an absolutely amazing sex life since day one, except for one caveat: She has never in her life had an orgasm. For most of the time she has been sexually active, she has felt ambivalent about getting off. It has only been in the past month that she has started feeling a "sexual awakening," as she calls it. We have been making progress, but she has been having issues with getting caught up in her head when I am pleasuring her. This has been causing dysphoric feelings for her. We have had a few discussions about what we can do about the situation, but we are feeling lost. What do we do about this? —Confused And Nervous Truly Can't Overcome Much Exasperation

A Pot.

Q I had to write after reading your recent Letter of the Day from a woman who spotted a friend's husband on Tinder and didn't know whether she should say something to her friend. My (single and tindering) friend has been mistaken for his identical (married and non-tindering) twin brother more than once on the app. They live in Seattle and Los Angeles, and so most people in their lives don't realize they have a twin. My friend has freaked out his sister-in-law's friends by popping up on their Tinder feed. It came out after the sister-in-law posted a photo of the twins together on social media and multiple people expressed extreme relief that her husband was not a cheater but an identical twin! —Deluded Acquaintances Needed Answers

A Thanks for sharing, DANA!