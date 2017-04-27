City Guides

April 27, 2017 City Guides » Food + Drink: Local Recipes

The DD Goodness Bowl 

Dilly Dally Eats

By
click to enlarge MEGHAN TANSEY WHITTON
  • Meghan Tansey Whitton

6100 Quinpool Road

The Dilly Dally is a spot to go slow, sip at a snail’s pace and really zero in on whatever book you’re reading, conversation you’re having or assignment you’re scrambling to finish. The corner cafe is a sunny little box on Quinpool and Vernon, but it doesn’t try to make its menu fit into one—the snacks and sweets here aren’t those of a standard cafe. And that’s thanks to chef Ray Henry, who’s the brains behind dishes like this hearty and colourful bowl of, well, goodness. “The fabulous thing about a goodness bowl is that it allows you to truly enjoy the bounty of our local markets and to eat the seasons,” says Henry, who owns the cafe with his partner Laura Draeger. “Add and subtract your favourite vegetables, or get crazy and try that piece of produce that you are not quite sure about! You may be surprised!”

Ingredients
Vegetables for roasting
(we suggest seasonal vegetables, for early spring: beets, carrots, turnip, celery root, cauliflower)
extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)
quinoa
apples
apple cider vinegar
canola oil
fresh lemon
kale
dried cranberries and dates
hazelnuts
salt and pepper

Method
Medium dice late winter
vegetables, toss in bowl with EVOO and salt/pepper. Roast in oven at 425° for 10 to 12 minutes, or until fork tender.
Cook quinoa (or preferred grain) 1 part quinoa to 2 parts water/broth.

Prepare apple vinaigrette.

Peel and core 3 medium apples. Soften apples in microwave. Add 50 ml apple cider vinegar to apples, and microwave for approximately 3 to 6 minutes, or until very soft.

Puree apple mixture with immersion blender. Add 200ml canola oil, 25 ml EVOO, salt and pepper to taste. Add juice of half a lemon. Blend baby blend!

Clean and break up kale. Place kale, quinoa, roasted vegetables, raw slivered apples, dried fruits, hazelnuts and dressing to large mixing bowl. Mix thoroughly.
Add salt and pepper to taste. Put mixture in beautiful bowl for serving/eating. Garnish with Italian parsley, finely sliced beets and fresh sliced radish.

Get a little protein by adding a fried egg or sliced chicken breast.

April 27, 2017

