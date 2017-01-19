The Barrowdowns gonna make you move 

click to enlarge Lindsay Duncan

The Barrowdowns w/Nick Everett, Loveland, The Wooden Sky

Friday, January 20, TKpm

The Seahorse Tavern

$23/$25



If you make a word cloud with all of The Barrowdowns' social media posts, the word "dancing" stands out above the rest. As the live show developed while playing the festival circuit over the past two years, dancing became ingrained in shows by the band voted best folk band by The Coast's readers in 2016.

"We like to see people dance in the crowd—it fuels us. It makes us have a better time, which in turn makes the crowd have a better time," says drummer Adam Martin.

The Halifax band released a self-titled debut EP last spring and is in the demo phase of a new album planned for this spring. The band's sound has changed since the first release, unsurprising considering The Barrowdowns have grown, from three to five musicians.

"It started as a more acoustic-centric thing, but as we added more members, it grew into what it is now," says Martin who has moved on from sitting on top of a cajón box drum to a stool behind a full drum kit.

Playing In the Dead of Winter in their own backyard has its perks for The Barrowdowns.

"We're glad it's close to home and we don't have to hit the road," says Martin, "especially with the fact we're recording."