That's my jam

Black Sheep 1569 Dresden Row

If you settle in for a long and lazy late-morning meal at the Black Sheep, chances are you’ll notice a standout supporting character on many brunch plates—jam. The seasonally inspired, housemade blueberry basil jam has recently been added to mix, co-owner Dave Woodley says, and has become a bit of a signature. So much so that its made its way into the summery addition to the cocktail menu, That’s my jam, a drink crafted by one of the Sheep’s staff bartenders. “Cocktails are an important and fun thing for our guests,” says Woodley of the restaurant’s focus on keeping the drink selection as creative as the food options. “We just want to do everything really well. As chefs we design a lot of the drinks as well, which is a different approach maybe, but we’re putting flavours together all the time.” If taking a quick roadie to Oxford to snap a predictable pic with the big berry itself isn’t in the cards for you this spring, sipping on this should sate your seasonal cravings.

Ingredients Blueberry basil jam 3 pints blueberries 1 cup sugar 1 tbsp cornstarch 1 lemon, juice and zest ¼ cup water 10 g fresh basil

Cocktail 1 ½ oz Buffalo Trace bourbon ½ oz port 1 oz blueberry basil jam (see below) 1 oz fresh lime juice 2 basil leaves

Method Blueberry basil jam Combine blueberries, sugar, cornstarch, lemon and water in a sauce pot. Simmer for 10 to 12 minutes. Puree mixture with basil in blender and cool.

Cocktail Combine bourbon, port, blueberry basil jam and lime juice and basil, in a cocktail shaker. Shake with ice 8 to 12 seconds.

Fine strain and serve over ice. Garnish with basil sprig. Consume and repeat!