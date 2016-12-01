City Guides

December 01, 2016 City Guides » Holiday Planner

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Tools

Talking points to help you survive the holidays 

For when things get awkward at the family function

By
click to enlarge talkingpoints.jpg

It feels like we’re all in the same boat here. The family gets together for the holidays and immediately chucks all social cues and conventions out of the window. Prodding personal questions? Snide passive-aggressive remarks? Blunt non-sequiturs? Rude comments about your weight/parenting abilities/marital/occupational status? Any discussion whatsoever of the oppressive garbage fire that is today’s political climate? Meanwhile you’re over here trying to eat your stuffing in relative (lol) peace, free from rage-heartburn.

Though it’s hard to take anyone seriously when they’re wearing one of those tissue paper crowns, here are a few talking points to help you in your mission to deflect.

THE WEATHER
“Boy, it was cold today! I do like snow over the holidays though. Last year it didn’t snow until the middle of January though, did it?” OH NO this is veering into climate change territory! Abort immediately! (PS Do not say the word “abort” at the table.)

THE FOOD
“This is amazing. Look at this spread! You’ve outdone yourself. Everything tastes so good.” Feel free to go full What About Bob? dinner scene here.

LITERALLY ANYONE’S NECKLACE
“That necklace is gorgeous [insert literally anyone’s name here]! Where did you get it? It’s so cute. There’s a place in town that sells necklaces kind of like that, I should pick one up.”

THE VIDEO OF THE ANIMAL DOING THE CUTE THING
“Have you guys watched that video of the dog trying to eat the picture of the bone painted on his water bowl?” Bonus: Pull out your phone, show the video, kill five minutes, easy.

DISMANTLING WHITE PATRIARCHY
Alright, fuck it. You’ve lasted this long, you’ve held your tongue, everyone’s as tipsy as they’re going to get, let’s burn imperialist white supremacist capitalist patriarchy to the ground.

more articles in City Guides »

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Holiday Planner

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Duck Rillette   (Food + Drink: Holiday Recipes)
  2. Mexican Chocolate Eggnog   (Food + Drink: Holiday Recipes)
  3. Mini Caramel Apple Drumsticks   (Food + Drink: Holiday Recipes)
  4. New Zealand Pavlova    (Food + Drink: Holiday Recipes)
  5. Valley Of Smiles   (Food + Drink: Holiday Recipes)
  6. Izakaya-Style Chicken Wings   (Food + Drink: Holiday Recipes)
  7. Bacon-Wrapped Beef Tenderloin   (Food + Drink: Holiday Recipes)
  8. Hanukkah Doughnuts   (Food + Drink: Holiday Recipes)
  9. Hot Rum Holiday Cider   (Food + Drink: Holiday Recipes)
  10. Spiced Toast   (Food + Drink: Holiday Recipes)

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 27
December 1, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.