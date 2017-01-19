Take The Coast's 2017 Academy Awards poll 

FILM + TV »

posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Jan 19/17

The Young & The Restless star and founder of the ReelWorld Film Festival comes to town for a new live talk show series.

posted by KYLE SHAW, Jan 3/17

2017 off to a hot start for fans of big boats and conspiracies.

posted by TARA THORNE, Dec 22/16

Tara speaks highly of Blake Lively, I can't believe it.

posted by STEPHANIE CLATTENBURG, Dec 15/16

These local film features and shorts were undeniable bright spots in this crummy year.

posted by TARA THORNE, Dec 15/16

Screw the Toronto data-readers. Filmmaking is expensive and time-consuming, but the way ahead in 2017 is to find a middle ground.

posted by STEPHANIE CLATTENBURG, Dec 15/16

Coming to screens soon, these local productions are highly anticipated.