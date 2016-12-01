City Guides

Stocking market 

Give the gift of handmade by stuffing your stockings with some of these local luxuries.

By
click to enlarge JESSE INGALLS
  • JESSE INGALLS

Oh Dina! Christmas flower crown
$46.90 (also check out Christmas DIY crown kit!) ohdinaflowercrowns.etsy.com

click to enlarge broadcity.jpg

Breast Friends Broad City sweatshirt
Big Pony, 2168 Gottingen Street $60
Field Kit candle
Made in the Maritimes 5527 Young Street and 1595 Bedford Highway
fieldkit.etsy.com
$12/$16

click to enlarge tufts.jpg

Power Promotional Concepts pin
Kept, 75 King Street and Bodega Boutique, 104 Portland Street
$6

click to enlarge drake.jpg

Paid Vacation keychain
Big Pony, 2168 Gottingen Street
paidvacation.storeenvy.com
$8

click to enlarge SUZANNA SPARKS
  • SUZANNA SPARKS

Lure chocolates
Trainyard General Store, 53 Portland Street and Halifax
Crafters Winter Market, Dec 2-4,
lurecaramel.com
$8-21

click to enlarge citadel.jpg

Citadel Clothing hat
Black Book Collective
5664 Charles Street
citadelcc.com

click to enlarge barre.jpg

Barre fragrance Roll-On
Lost & Found, 2383 Agricola Street Halifax Crafters Winter Market, Dec 2-4 and WishBook II, To Dec 16
barrestudio.ca
$42

click to enlarge girlfromaway.jpg

Girl From Away notebook
Inkwell Modern Handmade Boutique 1658 Market Street
thegirlfromaway.com
$12

click to enlarge coast.jpg

Melody Hillman Ceramics mug
Halifax Crafters Winter Market, Dec 2-4
melodyhillmanceramics.com
$30

Guides

