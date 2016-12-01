Stocking market 

HOLIDAY PLANNER »

posted by MICHELLE CAMERON, Dec 1/16

Empty out that growing collection of Tupperware dregs and get creative.

HOLIDAY PLANNER »

posted by STEPHANIE JOHNS, TARA THORNE AND ALLISON SAUNDERS, Dec 1/16

Taking a walk down Quality Street to dissect the residents of the holiday season’s most iconic coffee table treat.

HOLIDAY PLANNER »

posted by ALLISON SAUNDERS, Dec 1/16

Warm your frozen fingertips and overwhelm your tastebuds with one of the city’s richest hot chocolates.

HOLIDAY PLANNER »

posted by ALLISON SAUNDERS, Dec 1/16

Sometimes what’s on the outside counts, too. Luckily, these local makers and retailers are cut out for the job of perfecting your presents.