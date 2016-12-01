Stocking market 

Oh Dina! Christmas flower crown $46.90 (also check out Christmas DIY crown kit!) ohdinaflowercrowns.etsy.com
Breast Friends Broad City sweatshirt Big Pony, 2168 Gottingen Street $60 Field Kit candle Made in the Maritimes 5527 Young Street and 1595 Bedford Highway fieldkit.etsy.com $12/$16
Power Promotional Concepts pin Kept, 75 King Street and Bodega Boutique, 104 Portland Street $6
Paid Vacation keychain Big Pony, 2168 Gottingen Street paidvacation.storeenvy.com $8
Lure chocolates Trainyard General Store, 53 Portland Street and Halifax Crafters Winter Market, Dec 2-4, lurecaramel.com $8-21
Citadel Clothing hat Black Book Collective 5664 Charles Street citadelcc.com
Barre fragrance Roll-On Lost & Found, 2383 Agricola Street Halifax Crafters Winter Market, Dec 2-4 and WishBook II, To Dec 16 barrestudio.ca $42
Girl From Away notebook Inkwell Modern Handmade Boutique 1658 Market Street thegirlfromaway.com $12
Melody Hillman Ceramics mug Halifax Crafters Winter Market, Dec 2-4 melodyhillmanceramics.com $30
