Food + Drink

November 24, 2016 Food + Drink » Food + Drink Feature

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Tools

Spiritual Awakening 

Nova Scotia’s booze scene is spilling over with new and exciting distilleries that punctuate the province (and its cocktails) with traditional and experimental flavours.

By
click to enlarge PIERRE TABBINER
  • PIERRE TABBInER

1. Authentic Seacoast
Est. 2012, 80 Main Street, Guysborough
authenticseacoastdistillery.com
Inspired by Guysborough and Nova Scotia's long history in the rum trade, Authentic Seacoast is known for its wax-sealed amber Fortress Rum and a trio of Sea Fever labels—amber, spiced and coffee maple—along with its vanilla-tinged Glynnevan Whisky.

2. Barreling Tide Distillery
Est. 2014, 1164 Parkway Drive, Port Williams
barrellingtidedistillery.com
 Its line of products includes vodka, gin, and a handful of fruit liqueurs made with berries grown in the Annapolis Valley. Barrelling Tide is also planning a release of apple brandy and rye in the future.

3. Caldera Distilling
Est. 2013, 65 River John Road, River John
caldera.ca
Pouring up smooth whisky, both its namesake Caldera label and the Hurricane No 5, along with a full-flavoured dark rum. It's all in the details for Caldera, which grows its grains right on the distillery's property—the gorgeous label for its Hurricane No. 5 is made of birch.

4. Coldstream Clear Distillery
Est. 2015, 87 Main Street W, Stewiacke
coldstreamclear.com
While Coldstream has a couple of vodkas, it's the extensive line of liqueurs that sets this distillery apart. It has creative flavours like salted caramel, coconut, coffee and apple pie, and warm winter flavours like cinnamon, peppermint and candy cane.

5. Covenhoven Distillery
Est. 2015, 311 Old Post Road, Sandy Cove
instagram.com/covenhovendistillery
Located on a Sandy Cove farm (near Digby) this newb is producing rum, whiskey, vodka and gin and aims to have product available in stores in early 2017. Right now it's just a production facility, but next year Covenhoven hopes to have a distillery that will be open for tastings.

6. Glenora Inn & Distillery
Est. 1990, 13727 Route 19, Mabou
glenoradistillery.com
Glenora was the first single malt whisky distillery in North America. By this point nobody in Nova Scotia is unfamiliar with this company. It sells 10-Year, 14-Year, 19-Year and 25-Year aged whiskies and a slew of awards but also boasts the first single malt finished in ice wine barrels, really doubling down on being Nova Scotian.

7. Halifax Distilling Co.
Est 2014, 1668 Lower Water Street, Halifax
halifaxdistillingco.ca
After honing their skills at the Prince Edward Distillery (established in 2007), the folks behind this company brought distilling to downtown Halifax. Halifax Distilling Co. is producing small batch white, gold, black and spiced rum.

8. Ironworks Distillery
Est 2008, 2 Kempt Street, Lunenburg
ironworksdistillery.com
 A micro-distillery that is doing a pretty wide range of macro-quality products, from rum, gin, vodka, and brandy to small batch liqueurs, grappa, and its signature eau-de-vie with a whole pear grown in the bottle.

9. Nova Scotia Spirit Co.
Est. 2015, Trenton, Pictou County
nsspiritcompany.com
This company is really leaning into their Nova Scotia roots with product names like Blue Lobster Vodka, Fisherman's Helper White Rum and Willing to Learn Gin. It'll be launching some cucumber-infused gin and barrel-aged rum and gin for the holiday season.

10. Steinhart Distillery
Est. 2012, 5963 Highway 245, Antigonish
steinhartdistillery.com
Its line is punctuated by brightly flavoured gins and vodkas, using strawberry, cranberry, hasp, maple and habanero. Steinhart also makes organic vodka, and brought home medals at the 2016 New York World Wine and Spirits Competition and 2016 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

11. Still Fired Distilleries
Est. 2014, 9543 Highway 8. Annapolis Royal
stillfireddistilleries.com
 After starting with corn-based vodka, Still Fired has added flavours like vanilla and Thai chili to the mix. This valley distillery is also going the classic route and producing a couple of Moonshine labels, one of them mixed down with local apple cider and spiced like pie. Also, just added gin to their roster.

12. Tangled garden
Est. 1991 as herb company 11827 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Grand Pré
tangledgardenherbs.ca
It only made sense for Tangled Garden to make liqueurs to include in its line of jams, jellies, and vinegars. These unique flavours include Damson plum spiked with sweet basil and pear with a hint of rosemary, just to name a few.

more articles in Food + Drink »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Food + Drink Feature

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 26
November 24, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.