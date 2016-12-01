City Guides

Food + Drink: Holiday Recipes

Spiced Toast 

Berries, booze and warm spices—this cocktail is basically brunch in a glass.

click to enlarge LENNY MULLINS
  • Lenny Mullins

Ingredients
1 oz lemon juice
1 oz cardamom French toast syrup 
1 oz  Amber rum
1 oz spiced rum
blackberries
rosemary 

Method
Mix ingredients over ice and garnish with fresh rosemary and blackberries.

The Middle Spoon
1563 Barrington Street

