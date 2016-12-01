Spiced Toast 

Ingredients 1 oz lemon juice 1 oz cardamom French toast syrup 1 oz Amber rum 1 oz spiced rum blackberries rosemary
Method Mix ingredients over ice and garnish with fresh rosemary and blackberries.
The Middle Spoon 1563 Barrington Street
