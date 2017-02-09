Soulmates don't have to be romantic partners 

“I believe in life partners if you're willing to put in the work that comes along with loving someone into old age.”
“Not in the sense that there's one person out there who's your 'soulmate' and you never get another one. But I believe that there are people that you're meant to be with and you're gonna end up together even if you try not to.”
“Yes. I do believe that some people find the 'perfect partner' that understands them and makes them happy and vice versa.”
“I do, actually. I've found that all the couples that really work seem to have bizarre connections in some way.”
“Absolutely. I know I've met people who've been with me in lifetimes before.”
“I believe in connections, and certain energies that only exist with certain people.”
“I really do think you can have more than one, and more than one can enter your life at one time. It's one reason I believe in polyamory. I know to some it's more virtuous to decline those feelings and willingly move past the potential for love with someone else other than your current partner. I actually totally respect that lifestyle and think those people are amazing. Life is just so short and often so filled with unhappiness. I think any and all love you can find should be cherished.”
