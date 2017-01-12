City Guides

Six ways to LOL and get swole 

Physical activity doesn’t always have to be serious business, and goal setting. Here’s how to have Maritime Bhangra-levels of fun while moving your bod.

Aquacize
Centennial Pool, 1970 Gottingen Street
Fitness, in a pool. It's a funny enough concept on its own. It's also a head-to-toe workout, accessible to any level of athleticism. Centennial has a whole bunch of options for class times (find the full schedule on its website) but the editor's pick? Experience a Saturday evening session with Hugh.

Black Light Night
Get Air, 612 Windmill Road, Fridays and Saturdays, 9pm-midnight, $24
Set your internal monologue to House of Pain's "Jump Around," don head-to-toe white/light colours and hit up the trampoline park where during the late-night session, the lights are off.

Bubble Soccer
Ever wonder what hamsters feel like, running around in those balls? What about treating your friends like human bowling pins without actually hurting them? Bubble soccer gives you a sweaty (but protective) cushion that allows you to be a running, sliding XL bouncy ball without injury (hopefully). It's a freaking hilarious experience. Gather a crew and rent gear at bubblesoccerhalifax.com or bouncebubblesports.com.

Dance classes with The Woods
Halifax Dance, 1505 Barrington Street, Tuesdays,
7:30-9pm, To April 18
If you get talent envy every time you see The Woods do their thing, this is for you. Halifax's stellar hip-hop dance company teaches classes weekly (you can sign up for the full term, a five-class punch card or pay a $15 drop-in fee) where they put dancers through a warm-up, technique exercises and a new combo every week. It's open to all, creep Facebook for more.

Laughter Yoga
St. Andrew's Community Centre, 3380 Barnstead Lane, Wednesdays 11am-12pm, $50 (eight weeks), $10 (drop-in)
Hearty laughs are therapeutic as all get out, which is why Halifax yoga instructor Helen Fong has a regular session on laughter yoga on her schedule. Relinquish control and bust a gut in the name of contagious good vibes.

Weekend Warriors
RIO, 5781 Charles Street, Saturday mornings
Super athletic, and driven by powerful music, the class selection at RIO is unlike most fitness studios in town (like tower classes that tackle your entire body, and Drake yoga). The Weekend Warrior is a specific hit, one that usually garners a waitlist with its interactive strength/cardio combo and intense electro music that keeps the weekend vibes cranked. RIO's Connie McInnes says the studio puts major focus on fun, which is why the tunes are so important: "Music is just another way to let go. And it creates a more welcoming and fun environment." Find the full schedule at riopilatesyogastudio.ca

