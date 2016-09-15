Food + Drink

Tools

Map

Friends

Become a Friend

Locally owned
Shawarma Stop 

Quinpool 6290 Quinpool Road, Halifax, NS 422-0068

Price: $ ($10 and under)
Dining Features:
Tags: , ,
Features:

A take-out and catering spot serving up chicken, beef, fish, tofu shawarma, kafta, kebabs, falafel and delectable dips. Tasty, quick and flavourful!

Reviews/comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a review

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a review


Roll over stars and click to rate.

, ,

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 16
September 15, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.