Sending all my love 

click to enlarge Terri-Lynn Warren Photography

Andrea MacDonald says she was always kind of a computer nerd. An artistic type who "cannot draw for the life of me," she was nudged in the graphic design direction from a high school teacher who saw something in her Piczo sites.

Now, she's been working as a designer since 2011 but launched her stationery-centric Lupin Design Studio in 2014, after making his cousin's wedding invitations resulted in a series jobs thanks to some solid word-of-mouth recommendations.

Her work with Lupin is 100 percent customized. She starts from scratch with every couple—no templates, all collaboration. "It always starts with invitations," she says. "But next thing I know I'm making seating charts, place cards, everything."

MacDonald says her clients are leaning towards rustic design, botanicals, geometrics and lots of gold these days, but her personal style pre-dates any trend.

"I think that it really stems from my grandmother, a classy and elegant lady," she says of the simple, clean aesthetic and fonts she gravitates toward. "From her love of florals came my love of florals."

MacDonald may be a computer nerd, but she's still a pusher of sending out hard-copy, physical invites and RSVPs: "It's something tangible, something authentic" and authentically representative of her soon-to-be wed clients. "I really like meeting with the couples, getting an idea of who they are and what their style is," she says. "I create something based on them."

MacDonald is currently working on the her most challenging project yet—stationery for her own wedding, which will take place next fall.

"It's tough being a bride and wedding vendor at the same time," she says with a laugh. "I want to do everything!"

click to enlarge Dana and Nicole Sweeny Photography