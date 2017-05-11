Food + Drink

Seafarer's Pub 

Eastern Passage 31 Cow Bay Road, Halifax, NS 3G 1A2 www.facebook.com/Seafarers-Pub-216362095462595
902) 466-1354
Hours: Mon-Tue: Closed, Wed-Thu: 12–9pm, Fri: 12-10pm, Sat: 11am-10pm, Sun: 11am-8pm

Price: $$ ($11-$20)
Dining Features:
Tags:

This excellent addition to Eastern Passage’s restaurant landscape—tagline: Blood, sweat and beers—offers weekend brunch, an intense slate of appetizers and classics like fish and chips, burgers, chowder and some sweet desserts.

