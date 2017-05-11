Seafarer's Pub 

Follow Us
Enter your Address and City or Postal Code
This excellent addition to Eastern Passage’s restaurant landscape—tagline: Blood, sweat and beers—offers weekend brunch, an intense slate of appetizers and classics like fish and chips, burgers, chowder and some sweet desserts.
Showing
1-2
of 2
Add a review
Pub Food
Search 100s of Halifax restaurants, bars and cafes
Designers, stores and fashion, all locally-sourced.
The official handbook to student life in Halifax.
Features from The Coast
Interior design and home accessories in Halifax.
All the beer, all over town
Halifax's sex secrets revealed
The Coast's Well Being Guide
The couple's guide to everything.
© 2017
Coast Publishing Ltd.