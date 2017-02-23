School of Massage Therapy, ICT Northumberland College 

click to enlarge

Mathieu Boulanger

My goal is to start my own wellness centre.

Before starting massage therapy I had been a competitive swimmer for 14 years, which led me to have a real awareness of mind and body. What drew me into massage therapy was the ability to use that awareness to help other people. I started the program just after graduating from high school and I fell in love with it fast.

The Northumberland College campus is in Halifax's downtown, which made it easy for me to access even though I live outside of the downtown. It was exactly the program I was looking for, and very accessible.

In the beginning there were so many things I didn't know. Thanks to the great teachers and their guidance, by the end of the first year of the program I was very confident in my ability to succeed.

The courses were in-depth and hands-on. The most important part for me was being introduced to anatomy. As part of learning massage technique we learned all the muscles, tendons and ligaments, as well as how the circulatory and nervous systems relate to massage.

Not only was the program what I was looking for, but the school created opportunities for students to meet potential employers before we graduated.

Because of the positive experience I've had with massage therapy I plan on continuing my education, by taking a degree in physiotherapy. My goal is to one day own my own wellness centre, where I can incorporate different disciplines and continue to pursue my passion for helping people.