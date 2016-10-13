Sample She-Devils 

click to enlarge

She-Devils w/Phern, Laps, Programm Wednesday, October 19 at 6pm Art Bar + Projects, 1873 Granville Street all ages $10

It's OK to lose track of time and get sucked in and have your senses manipulated in the sample-heavy vortex of Montreal duo She-Devils.

"For me, sound is really hypnotic. I definitely work at it from that angle. All my favourite music has this element of hypnosis," says She-Devils' Kyle Jukka. Jukka builds the samples, while Audrey Ann Boucher tears it down with vocals that bring a chill to the bone.

The duo typically follows a three-step process when songwriting: Take an idea and sample, add lyrics, then add elements and arrangements to polish off the song. The finished product is a kaleidoscope of sound, smashing blues and surf-rock sounds straight from '50s, to create a re-imagined and constantly shifting piece of art.

The band released its debut EP in January, a four-track album closing with its own remix of the opening song. It's nearly indistinguishable from the original, showcasing She-Devils' ability to chop, screw and dement sound into a totally new package.

She-Devils is working on a debut full-length, trying out new arrangements of old songs that have existed for a couple years now. The Montreal duo doesn't do everything by the book when it comes to releasing new music—the band played shows for two years before releasing any music online.

"We're kind of seeing the end of the tunnel right now. We're putting pieces together and finishing everything at this point," says Boucher. "It's definitely weird because it feels like everyone's running to get to the goal and we're kind of taking our time. We just want to do it right."