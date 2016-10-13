Saint Mary's University 

Abbie Salyzyn
I am a fourth-year Honours Physics Student
I was unsure what I wanted to do after high school. During my senior year of high school, one of Adam Sarty's research students had tutored me in calculus. I often asked her questions about her program at Saint Mary's. I've always been curious about how the world works, plus I loved labs or anything hands-on. I figured I would give it a try, and now I'm here.
The program has definitely been challenging, but also very rewarding. The workload of a physics student is heavy, but it has taught me amazing time management skills. Going to a small school has also allowed me to feel comfortable sharing my ideas in class and close relationships with professors mean my questions never go unanswered.
This past summer, I was sent to Newport News, Virginia, to work at the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility. I got to work with physicists while I conducted research for my honours thesis on the construction and testing of a new big radiation detector. I got to help assemble the detector itself and my research is currently on confirming all components are working using cosmic ray signals.
My goals for a future career would involve something where I can combine my love for hands-on experimentation and also helping people. I see myself leaning towards something with sustainability (as the environment is a passion of mine) or something medical physics related as I really want to help people. My degree has allowed me to develop great analytical thinking skills. I am able to apply my way of thinking to many of the world's problems—that aren't solely physics-based.
CAREER MINDED (SPONSOR CONTENT) »
posted by JARED HOCHMAN, Oct 20/16
Registered Massage Therapist comments 0
CAREER MINDED (SPONSOR CONTENT) »
posted by JARED HOCHMAN, Oct 20/16
CAREER MINDED (SPONSOR CONTENT) »
Oct 20/16
CAREER MINDED (SPONSOR CONTENT) »
posted by JARED HOCHMAN, Oct 13/16
International Development Studies comments 0
CAREER MINDED (SPONSOR CONTENT) »
posted by COREY HENDERSON, Oct 13/16
Apprenticeship program serves up positive impact comments 0
CAREER MINDED (SPONSOR CONTENT) »
posted by JARED HOCHMAN, Oct 13/16
Bachelor of Arts, major in English, minor in Religious Studies comments 0
Wine making and college students…"wine not" indeed…
Ha, wine snobs. It's wine. Enjoy it, screwcap or not. Unless we're talking Cold Duck…
I prefer semi-sweet-semi-dry…but that may be because I have a cleft palate…