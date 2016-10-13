Saint Mary's University 

click to enlarge

Kelsey MacNeil

I'm a Sponsor Representative for Chalice

I was looking into different universities across Canada, trying to find an International Development Studies program that would be best for me. I knew that I wanted to study abroad at some point and when I was told about the exchange program at SMU, I knew I found my place!

I loved every year I was at SMU. I have a double major in Political Science and International Development, and took extra courses as well as a few summer classes so I could complete my degree in three years. I spent my fourth year at the University of Limerick in Ireland through the Study Abroad Program, completing my minor in Irish Studies. It was a lot of late nights at the library, and a lot of time spent in many professors' office hours, but it was so worth it!

My studies at SMU helped me get a job at Chalice, a Nova Scotia-based international-aid organization that works with children in developing countries. SMU helped me solidify good work habits, time management skills, and confidence in presenting myself in a professional environment.

Also, the arsenal of development work theory and practice knowledge I had acquired at SMU was most definitely seen as an asset by Chalice in confronting the challenges they specifically face.