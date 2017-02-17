Review: Re-Fringed Day Two 

click to enlarge Don't mess with Princess.

Jaime Vedres

Re-Fringed

February 15-18

The Bus Stop Theatre

2203 Gottingen St.

www.tickethalifax.com

The Princess Show

Aaron Collier plays Princess Edward, a superstar in a strange land who must battle monsters and storms to save both herself and her partner Abel. A precisely choreographed and lip-synced performance with a magical projected backdrop of stunning animation, The Princess Show is off-the-wall weird, but never less than a joy to watch. This 2016 festival favourite will undoubtedly leave you feeling warm and fuzzy and grinning ear to ear.

Written by Aaron Collier

Directed by Richie Wilcox

Performed by Aaron Collier and Richie Wilcox

Friday, February 17th - 10:00pm

Saturday, February 18th - 12:30pm

$10



The FEAR Project

Two sibling clowns host a twisted version of a children’s music show where they explore our many fears, both superficial (junebugs) and existential (the end of days). There are brilliantly jaunty songs about death and terrorists that are off-putting and cringe-worthy, but in the most deliberate of ways. Some of the best moments are when the clowns, in their theatrical version of a smoke break, step out of character and speak openly and honestly to each other. These are some of the most bleak and difficult moments to watch. Much more than merely pushing buttons and exploring taboos, The Fear Project is a masterful exercise in discomfort.

Created and Performed by Garry Williams and Kristi Anderson

Saturday Feb 18th - 9:00PM

$10