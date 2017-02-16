Review: Re-Fringed Day One 

Written and Directed by Nicholas Cox
Featuring Danny MacFarlane, Audrey Eastwood, Tesia Brown, Jessica Oliver and Andrew Chandler
Friday Feb 17th - 8:30PM
Saturday Feb 18th - 10:30PM
$10
Dark Matter
Circling the topics of grief and the astrophysics, the characters in Dark Matter are paralyzed by the vastness of the world and the imbalance of questions versus answers. Out of some human necessity they don't, or can't, talk about how they feel or say what they mean, but their experience is so deeply felt through subtle and expert performances. Clocking in at only 15 minutes, writer Colleen MacIsaac has crafted an elusive and beautiful gem.
Written by Colleen MacIsaac
Directed by Garry Williams
Featuring Dan Bray, Christine Daniels and Colleen MacIsaac
Thursday Feb 16th - 8:30PM
Saturday Feb 18th - 4:00PM
$10 - double bill with The Vanishing Woman
The Vanishing Woman
A man has an imagined conversation with a woman. Is it a dream? Is it a magic trick? The Vanishing Woman explores the fleeting nature of love and what we imagine it is, or can be. And then it’s over before you know it. Poof, gone. This play is a gorgeous enigma.
Written by Trevor Poole
Directed by Keelin Jack
Featuring Zach Faye and Meghan Hubley
Thursday Feb 16th - 8:30PM
Saturday Feb 18th - 4:00PM
$10 - double bill with Dark Matter