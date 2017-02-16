Review: Re-Fringed Day One 

click to enlarge Zach Faye and Meghan Hubley in The Vanishing Woman

Trevor Poole

This one-hour comedy-horror play won the 2016 Atlantic Fringe Award for Best New Play. It’s the story of a pyramid scheme’s victims and a sales meeting gone very wrong. The writing is strong, the laughs are frequent, and the performances are top-notch. Notable are Audrey Eastwood with her demonic icy stare and Danny MacFarlane as her bumbling counterpart. Fair warning: you may get a tad bloody sitting in the front row.

Written and Directed by Nicholas Cox

Featuring Danny MacFarlane, Audrey Eastwood, Tesia Brown, Jessica Oliver and Andrew Chandler

Friday Feb 17th - 8:30PM

Saturday Feb 18th - 10:30PM

$10





Dark Matter

Circling the topics of grief and the astrophysics, the characters in Dark Matter are paralyzed by the vastness of the world and the imbalance of questions versus answers. Out of some human necessity they don't, or can't, talk about how they feel or say what they mean, but their experience is so deeply felt through subtle and expert performances. Clocking in at only 15 minutes, writer Colleen MacIsaac has crafted an elusive and beautiful gem.

Written by Colleen MacIsaac

Directed by Garry Williams

Featuring Dan Bray, Christine Daniels and Colleen MacIsaac

Thursday Feb 16th - 8:30PM

Saturday Feb 18th - 4:00PM

$10 - double bill with The Vanishing Woman





The Vanishing Woman

A man has an imagined conversation with a woman. Is it a dream? Is it a magic trick? The Vanishing Woman explores the fleeting nature of love and what we imagine it is, or can be. And then it’s over before you know it. Poof, gone. This play is a gorgeous enigma.

Written by Trevor Poole

Directed by Keelin Jack

Featuring Zach Faye and Meghan Hubley

Thursday Feb 16th - 8:30PM

Saturday Feb 18th - 4:00PM

$10 - double bill with Dark Matter