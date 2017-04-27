Review: Prismes 

Live Art Dance has done it again. Continuing their mission to present cutting-edge contemporary dance in Halifax, their latest offering from Montréal Danse is a spectacular one. The visiting company’s six dancers, along with choreographer Benoit Lachambre, have created a compelling, innovative, and utterly beautiful performance. Prismes begins by easing the audience into the playful world of the show: optical illusions, colours and shapes, and a performance concerned with the mind as much as the body. What follows is a thoroughly engaging exploration of perception that pushes the dancers to their physical limits and challenges the audience with new conceptual ones. By injecting the show with healthy doses of humour and absurdity, Prismes never feels too abstract or inaccessible but rather so sure of itself and its specificity that the audience can’t help but swept up in its fantasy. In addition to its fascinating conceptual framework, there are many sublime moments showcasing the pure strength of the dancers, and this alone is worth the price of admission.
Prismes
Montréal Danse
Choreographed by Benoit Lachambre
Presented by Live Art Dance
Sir James Dunn Theatre
6101 University Ave.
April 27-29, 8pm
$20-$30
ART ATTACK »
posted by MEGAN FRASER, Apr 27/17
Third annual gala hosted at Casino Nova Scotia. comments 0
ART ATTACK »
posted by KATLYN PETTIPAS, Apr 27/17
Travelling exhibition comes to Halifax. comments 0
ART ATTACK »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, Apr 20/17
Line-up revealed at Thursday's launch. comments 0
ART ATTACK »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, Apr 19/17
ART ATTACK »
posted by STEPHANIE JOHNS, Apr 19/17
ART ATTACK »
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Apr 6/17
The author/artist prints local's busts for country-wide art project. comments 0