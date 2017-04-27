Arts + Culture
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

April 28, 2017 Arts + Culture » Dance

Review: Prismes 

A sublime experiment.

By
click to enlarge RACHEL HARRIS
  • Rachel Harris

Live Art Dance has done it again. Continuing their mission to present cutting-edge contemporary dance in Halifax, their latest offering from Montréal Danse is a spectacular one. The visiting company’s six dancers, along with choreographer Benoit Lachambre, have created a compelling, innovative, and utterly beautiful performance. Prismes begins by easing the audience into the playful world of the show: optical illusions, colours and shapes, and a performance concerned with the mind as much as the body. What follows is a thoroughly engaging exploration of perception that pushes the dancers to their physical limits and challenges the audience with new conceptual ones. By injecting the show with healthy doses of humour and absurdity, Prismes never feels too abstract or inaccessible but rather so sure of itself and its specificity that the audience can’t help but swept up in its fantasy. In addition to its fascinating conceptual framework, there are many sublime moments showcasing the pure strength of the dancers, and this alone is worth the price of admission.

Prismes
Montréal Danse
Choreographed by Benoit Lachambre
Presented by Live Art Dance
Sir James Dunn Theatre
6101 University Ave.
April 27-29, 8pm
$20-$30


Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Latest in Dance

more articles in Arts + Culture »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Michael Lake

Events
Music
Film Times
Dining
Locations

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Comedy of sharers   (Comedy)
  2. Review: Selina Latour's Justine With Art   (Visual Art)
  3. Review: Prismes   (Dance)
  4. Chantel me about it   (Comedy)
  5. Maudie: wrongly located, but beautifully shot   (Film + TV)
  6. Viewing Vorarlberg   (Art Attack)
  7. 2017 East Coast Literary Award nominations revealed   (Literary)
  8. Coming in for a Landry   (Comedy)
  9. James Kirkpatrick's point of sail   (Visual Art)
  10. Gaffe House   (Comedy)

Art Attack

More »

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 48
April 27, 2017

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2017 Coast Publishing Ltd.