Review: I, Claudia 

At the performance of, I was seated between two young teenagers, one was with a friend, the other with a parent. Their reactions throughout the show were palpable; the chuckles of recognition, the uncomfortable squirms, even the occasional chatter, which was less distracting than it was illuminating., one young man of about thirteen whispered to his mother, followed shortly by an accusatoryas the character onstage spoke to her experience of puberty. The play follows the 12-year old Claudia and three other characters, all important adults in this young girl's life, and all performed by the phenomenal Lucy Hill. The set, a school basement boiler room, is a living and almost literally breathing part of the proceedings, as is the lighting and sound design, which all come together to create a compelling and imaginative world.is a familiar story that succeeds because it is knowing without ever being cynical, and sad without ever being sombre. It is a story that has big heart and wide appeal. Take your parents, take your children.Written by Kristen ThomsonDirected by Ann-Marie KerrPerformed by Lucy HillSet, Props and Costume Design by Andrew CullLighting Design by Leigh Ann VardySound Design by Aaron CollierAssistant Directed by Gillian Clark