Re-Fringed takes two 

click to enlarge Scary clown musical? Oh go on then.

ASHLEY PETTIPAS

Re-Fringed

February 15-18

The Bus Stop Theatre

2203 Gottingen Street

tickethalifax.com

If you want to move the clock back and pretend it's the end of summer, Re-Fringed has your ticket.

"Re-Fringed is a mini festival highlighting a small selection of shows from the Atlantic Fringe Festival," says festival director Lee-Anne Poole. "The Fringe festival in September had over 50 productions. Re-Fringed is six of those shows, and a few other special events."

The Re-Fringed lineup includes the bloody horror-comedy The Wrath of Ponzi; multimedia anime-inspired drag saga The Princess Show; scary-clown musical The Fear Project; meta-magic show The Vanishing Woman; universe-exploring Dark Matter and the local storytelling power of Speaking in Tongues: African Nova Scotian Storytellers.

"I selected the shows with the recommendation and support of our board and audience," says Poole. "We wanted to bring back a few shows that were very popular, as well as a few that were just gaining momentum. We were also looking to present a diverse variety of what you could and do find at the Atlantic Fringe Festival."

And for those who may have caught these shows already, Poole thinks it's worth giving them another look.

"I've watched all of Roseanne about seven times over," she says. "You can't press play on theatre anytime you want, so if you loved a show at the Fringe, now is your chance to experience it again."