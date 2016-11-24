Rajean & Leroy 

click to enlarge Ryan Williams, North by East Photography

The love story started via text message, but Rajean Boutilier and Leroy Willis were destined to be family eventually—their grandparents were friends, their parents went to school together and a cousin introduced them. Five years after first meeting, Rajean came home to find a trail of flowers leading to a massive heart—and her man on one knee, asking her to be his wife. That massive romantic gesture was matched with a plan for a massive wedding, 450 invitations and a wedding party of 60. "Really, my husband has a lot of close friends so I kind of just matched him. I never envisioned having a wedding party so big! But that was important, making sure whoever we wanted to be in the wedding could be in it," says Rajean. "It's a reflection of us. We're big family people. We love being around people we love. To be able to have all of our true supporters behind us was just amazing." Classy and timeless, the couple's celebrations took place at Dalhousie's McInnes room, where over 1,000 paper flowers (handmade by Rajean and her cousin Saundria over almost a year) provided a stunning Kanye-and-Kim-inspired backdrop, unforgettable speeches (and even a wedding rap) made for unforgettable moments. "It rained, poured, but it didn't ruin the day at all," says Rajean. "I was sitting at my grandparents' house, saying, 'Rain please stop!' And it did when it needed to."

Dress Chester & Felicity

Bridesmaid dresses David’s Bridal

Decor Sunlight Home and Events Décor, Saundria Rolle