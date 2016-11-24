Priyanka & Gaurav 

click to enlarge

Priyanka Singh wasn't really thinking of a wedding when she first met Gaurav Sharma. In fact, she was thinking about her mother, and how her husband-to-be's parents stumbled upon a dating profile that her mother had created secretly for her. "I was so angry," she says, laughing, "but she acted like a screen, saying 'Oh, this guy seems nice.'" Soon a long-distance courtship began, and the two parental groups met, giving the union their blessing. And while there was no question it was going to be a traditional affair, Priyanka found a way to give the ceremonial Indian festivities a unique and personal touch by DIYing decorations and crafting a rustic aesthetic.

She says that rather than the typical Western wedding/reception/dance, for Indian families it's almost a whole week of activities, from a gals-only henna session to a full-on dinner and dance. The whole vibe is much more about two families, two mini communities, joining together and growing closer. This feeling spilled over into the wedding prep, too, as Priyanka describes it, with many of the DIY elements being completed "during frequent girls' nights, with lots of wine." Priyanka might not have thought of a wedding when she met Guarav but once she got to know him, she thought of a marriage—which, for these two, meant bridging families, eccentric mothers and all.

Hair & makeup Alicia Melanson

Reception Venue Westin Nova Scotian