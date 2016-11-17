Pop culture with Two Brown Girls 

click to enlarge Isabelle Ofume and Shaya Ishaq want to bring you the Two Brown Girls podcast live.

Stranger Things panel Friday, November 18, 7pm Art Bar + Projects, 1873 Granville Street pwyc

Shaya Ishaq and Isabelle Ofume are determined to make space for voices like theirs in Halifax. Since May, the university students have been organizing an event that they believe will do just that.

Ishaq and Ofume are fundraising to bring Zeba Blay and Fariha Roisin, the hosts of the popular podcast, Two Brown Girls (2BG), to Halifax for a live recording of their show on December 7, at the Maritime Museum.

As of Tuesday, the girls have raised $1,442—just under half of what they need.

Their second of three fundraisers is a screening of the popular Netflix show Stranger Things, featuring a corresponding panel on race and class, happening this Friday, November 18. It's all-ages and by donation.

"I'm really excited to see how we can take apart this show in a constructive way," says Ishaq. "It's been quite celebrated, and I like it too—but there are problems that we can talk about."

"When we listen to 2BG, it resonates with us for a specific reason. As young women of colour—in a city where sometimes we feel erased, it's nice to feel validated by these strong voices," says Ishaq.

Blay and Roisin are in their fourth year of hosting the insightful and entertaining pop culture podcast, which centres race and feminism in its critiques. Whether it's a breakdown of a new album or TV episode, or discussion of current events—it's all from their point of view and experiences as women of colour.

Ishaq and Ofume are originally from Ottawa and Boston, respectively. They're both longtime listeners of the podcast.

"If I can help give voices of colour a platform, or just give space to shine, I will fight for it. I see this being an opportunity for that," says Ishaq. "It's been like a part time job—but if we don't do it, who will?"