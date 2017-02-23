Please Play Again / Réessayez SVP 

REALITY BITES »
posted by JACOB BOON, Feb 22/17
Using heat from Halifax Water's sewage plant to warm, cool buildings could save 262,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions over the next 30 years. comments 3
REALITY BITES »
posted by JACOB BOON, Feb 22/17
Confusing charge put back onto Halifax Water bills, and refunds will be issued to those taxed multiple times. comments 1
REALITY BITES »
posted by JACOB BOON, Feb 17/17
City hall asks for help promoting the redesign, and educating riders about route changes. comments 4
REALITY BITES »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL AND JACOB BOON, Feb 17/17
The labour war between the provincial Liberals and the teachers union is all kinds of fucked up, yo. comments 13
REALITY BITES »
posted by CHRIS PARSONS, Feb 16/17
Work-to-rule didn’t create a crisis in our public school system—it made visible the crisis that was already there. comments 7
REALITY BITES »
posted by JACOB BOON, Feb 16/17
Social media is hot, says Elections Nova Scotia. Newspaper ads are not. comments 1
REALITY BITES »
posted by JACOB BOON, Feb 14/17
Dig your heart out, there's still plenty of date night options. comments 0
REALITY BITES »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, Feb 8/17
An interim report from the restorative “council of parties” released Wednesday morning. comments 1
REALITY BITES »
posted by JACOB BOON, Feb 8/17
CAO's office gets $750,000 bump in signing authority, while Lindell Smith asks for report on buying local, living wage. comments 0
REALITY BITES »
posted by DAVID SUZUKI, Feb 7/17
SHOPTALK »
posted by ALLISON SAUNDERS, Feb 22/17
SHOPTALK »
posted by FRANCESCA HANDY, Feb 22/17
SHOPTALK »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, Feb 20/17
How a local foam expert designed a mattress that has "nothing like it on the market" comments 2
SHOPTALK »
posted by THOSHLAE SMITH, Feb 15/17
The culture-rich fashion show raises money for MSVU’s Africentric scholarship and showcases young design talent comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by FRANCESCA HANDY, Feb 8/17
Alexa Pope has the answer to your winter vacation wardrobe comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by ALLISON SAUNDERS, Feb 8/17
SHOPTALK »
posted by MEGHAN TANSEY WHITTON, Feb 1/17
Scouring the streets for the city's most fashionable comments 1