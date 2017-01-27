Arts + Culture

January 27, 2017 Arts + Culture » Theatre

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Tools

Play review: Speaking in Tongues 

Talented team cheated by cheating script.

By
click to enlarge Francine Deschepper, Michael Ferguson, Pamela Halstead and Theo Pitsiavas  play two couples coincidentally cheating with each other. - CONTRIBUTED BY THE PRODUCTION
  • Francine Deschepper, Michael Ferguson, Pamela Halstead and Theo Pitsiavas  play two couples coincidentally cheating with each other.
  • contributed by the production
Australian playwright Andrew Bovell’s Speaking in Tongues begins with much promise. The set, music and lighting design are eerie and evocative, and the opening scene is a beautifully choreographed introduction to the characters and their world.

The first half of the play tracks two couples coincidentally cheating with one another, their infidelities trapped in a claustrophobic foursome. At one point, the unfaithful spouses deliver laboured monologues about a mysterious encounter with a stranger (did that man vanish? did our neighbour kill someone?), appearing more invested in these stories than the facts of their own lives. The monologues seem irrelevant until we realize we are spending the play’s second half with its characters.

click to enlarge CONTRIBUTED BY THE PRODUCTION
  • contributed by the production
Act two involves a dull mystery, a series of impossible coincidences and dialogue so pedestrian that it verges on parody. There are twists, turns and reveals, but they feel always to come from a writer with an inflated sense of his own cleverness rather than from real people. It is a disappointment when a talented and capable creative team can’t break free from an unredeemable script.

Speaking in Tongues  By Andrew Bovell
Presented by DMV Theatre/Neptune Open Spaces 
Directed by Matthew Thomas Walker
 Featuring Francine Deschepper, Michael Ferguson, Pamela Halstead and Theo Pitsiavas 
Design by Aaron Collier, Katherine Jenkins-Ryan and Ingrid Risk
Neptune's Scotiabank Stage
$17-$25
Runs until January 29

more articles in Arts + Culture »

Tags: , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Theatre

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. New Art 2017: Jade Byard Peek's increased visibility   (Visual Art)
  2. New Art 2017: Raven Davis leads the tough conversations   (Visual Art)
  3. New Art 2017: Geneviève Brideau   (Visual Art)
  4. New Art 2017: Where I work: Emily Lawrence   (Visual Art)
  5. New Art 2017: Camila Salcedo   (Visual Art)
  6. New Art 2017: Going Gonzago   (Visual Art)
  7. Review: Kim's Convenience   (Theatre)
  8. New Art 2017: Do you believe in magic?   (Visual Art)
  9. New Art 2017: Xiaoyi Dong says art is international   (Visual Art)
  10. Can't-miss moments at African Heritage Month   (Culture)

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 35
January 26, 2017

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2017 Coast Publishing Ltd.