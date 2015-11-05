Tools

Phat's Barber Shop 

Quinpool 2170 Windsor Street, Halifax, NS 902-423-6596

 (based on 7 user reviews)
And old-fashioned barber shop, with cuts provided by owner Phat Luong, who will regale you with ribald tales and give you "The best lousy haircut in town."

Reviews/comments (8)
3.2 out of 5

