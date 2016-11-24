Pastel is the new white 

click to enlarge Melissa Kew Photography

What are subtle ways to wear colour on your wedding day? Think about adding colour in the under layers of the gown, a soft colour lining underneath layers of tulle or lace can create a subtle hint of colour that is visible but soft in appearance. If you envision a completely coloured gown‚ but want to have a subtle feel, look towards soft or pastel shades.

Blush and champagne are two pretty common ways to experiment with gown colour. What are some other colours you’re seeing people play with? Soft lilacs and mauves, pale blues [like the pictured gown by Katrina Tuttle] and muted greys are becoming more popular for the bride looking to add colour in her wedding gown.

What’s your advice to someone who wants to take it up a notch, and go for something a little more vibrant? Pair a bold colour with classic silhouettes and timeless details. Bold colour can be a great option for the bride who has never envisioned her gown in the traditional bridal shades. Think about how you want to look on your wedding day but also, how you want to feel when you look back at your photos in years to come. If you choose to add colour to your gown pick a shade that is classic in your eyes. —interview by Allison Saunders