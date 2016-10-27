NSCAD’s art-à-porter 

click to enlarge Last year’s Wearable Art was a hit, don’t miss #26!

Eliot Wright

Wearable Art & Performance Night Friday, October 28, 6pm Pacifico, Maritime Centre, 1505 Barrington Street $10/$15/$20

A show that's gained a reputation as outlandish, macabre and merry is back again. The much anticipated NSCAD Wearable Art & Performance collaborates once more with the AIDS Coalition of Nova Scotia.

"This year we have performers whose stories span the globe to bring diverse, challenging and exciting perspectives to witness," says Gabriel Soligo, a student organizer for the event.

More than just a runway show, the event is put on by students to raise money for ACNS. "We're hosting an eclectic assortment of arts, activism, poetry and entertainment from the students of NSCAD University and various community groups from around the city," says Soligo.

This year features designers Marie Webb, Solmaz Asheri, Megan McCracken, Isabelle Foisy and Woochang Kim.

Though the show will be packed with thrilling entertainment, it also anchors a serious message. This year's theme is Masked/Unmasked—guests are encouraged to wear masks and the theme references the fact that sexually transmitted infections continue to be stigmatized—artists have a role in "unmasking these stigmas through art."