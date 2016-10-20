City Guides

Nova Scotia Community College’s articulation agreements create pathway between PSEs 

When Darcy Comeau sat down for her first Business Administration class at Mount Saint Vincent University as the first two-plus two-program student they had received, she didn't know if she was prepared. She soon realized, if anything, she was better off.

She had taken the Business Administration Diploma at Nova Scotia Community College's Burridge campus. And while unsure at first about her choice of programs, Comeau says her first-year courses confirmed she was on the right career path. "I was exposed to a little bit of everything—management, marketing, economic and accounting." She found herself at the top of her class and her dream to become a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) was born.

She heard about the College's Articulation Agreements and the two-plus-two option while at NSCC and saw it as a means to reach her goal. "I was actually the first person to do the Articulation Agreement at NSCC," says Comeau. "I applied to MSVU, the only university offering it at the time, and all credits were accepted for transfer."

The articulation agreements create a pathway for NSCC graduates between their diploma and a number of degree programs in post-secondary institutions across Canada. For some, including Comeau, universities recognize two years of prior college-based learning towards a four-year degree.

Comeau has realized her dream job as a CPA and controller. She says the cost savings, the practical courses and the proximity of the NSCC campus to home were huge advantages to the pathway she chose.

