, second-yearat Nova Scotia College of Early Childhood Education

1

It relates back to my youth

I really enjoy working with youth, especially toddlers. They're still figuring out so many things— such as speech and problem-solving—it's incredible to help them through this and see them grow. It remind me of when I was growing up, and I want to make it even better for these children.

My mom also works in the field, so I already had an idea of what to expect. It's ironic because when I was growing up I attended the preschool that NSCECE it's named after—St. Joseph's College—so it seems like it was meant to be!

2

I feel very well-prepared for this career

At NSCECE you get a lot of exposure out in the field, which is great hands-on experience working with children. We spend three days a week in class (from 9am-4pm) and two days in practicum (eight hours per day). What you see in the field actually relates to what you're studying, so it's very easy to put two-and-two together and grasp the concepts. The teachers are also wonderful; they never hesitate to answer your questions, they're easy to contact and they're very supportive. The curriculum is incredibly thorough, truly relating to modern issues and anything you can expect to see working in the field today.

3

The NSCECE puts me in a position to succeed

We get to experience four different practicums throughout the two-year program. Each practicum is in a different setting, allowing you to formulate what settings you enjoy over others. In addition, the college provides a great reference and gives all the day cares in HRM our info. This assistance with getting substitute positions and contract roles is invaluable; there is so much networking available and the school provides great contacts for us.

4

I want to truly make a difference

Children deserve more respect at a younger age, and they deserve to be supported: at an early age, they don't have a lot of ways to express exactly what they need! This is our next generation of society, and it's really great to be able to help them develop, teach them about fundamentals and just be there to help them transition into the best version of themselves.