Nocturne 2016: Art is all around you 

click to enlarge Rachael Shannon's Breastival Vestibule

The ninth annual Nocturne is your yearly booster shot of installations, interactive art, multimedia pieces, performances and more crammed into one night. On Saturday, October 15, from 6pm to midnight, art is spread out over 5 zones in Halifax and Dartmouth: Zone 1 (downtown Halifax), zone 2 (Halifax waterfront), zone 3 (Spring Garden), zone 4 (north end Halifax), zone 5 (downtown Dartmouth) and mobile exhibits that roam around the city. This year’s curator Michael McCormack picked the theme of motive to shape the night. “Six hours is not a lot of time to see this much work,” acknowledges McCormack. “I wanted to ask artists to use motive as a theme that would get people coming from the gut a bit more, to think about what drives their work as artists. It can be a physical thing or an idealogical thing as well, something that’s kind of hidden—invisible—in the background.”

The Museum of Natural History, AKA the Nocturne hub, will be alive with activity: a bike tour led by the Halifax Cycling Coalition leaves from the museum at 7pm and even the snacks are innovative: the Food Wolf joins forces with the Mi’kmaq Friendship Centre at the hub to serve traditional Mi’kmaq food reimagined.

