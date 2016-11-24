Nika & Matt 

click to enlarge Evan McMaster

"It basically played out like, we met one night and ended up talking on the phone until 4 or 5 in the morning," says Nika Booker-McVey, thinking back to the 15-year-old versions of herself and now-husband Matt Booker-McVey. Even though they didn't have their first date until 17, that close connection had been impossible to ignore whether they were dating or not. "We just kept finding ourselves going back to each other over the course of six years," she says, "and eventually just decided stop fighting this fate." Which is when the pair decided they should probably just tie the knot. With the hope of a smallish, non-traditional, intimate wedding, Nika and Matt—a law and PhD student, respectively—found the time in their busy lives to plan what was an effortlessly aesthetically stunning day at the Boscawen Inn in Lunenburg, where Nika wore a tailored version of her mother's wedding dress and guests delivered show-stopping, tear-jerking speeches. "I knew who needed to be there and that was the most important thing for me," she says of her 70 guests, who stood in the inn's parlour as the pair were married. "When I came down the stairs after the bridesmaids had gone down, everyone had made this pathway for me and they were all looking at me, and parted to make an aisle. It wasn't something we'd pre-planned," says Nika. "My dad even said, 'It looked like you were floating on air.'"

Hair Melissa Dalley, Dime Salon

Wedding & Reception Venue Boscawen Inn

Cake City Girl Cakes

Dress Vintage top, bottom modified by Luxe Bridal